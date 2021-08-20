‘Use common sense’: Police admit new exercise limit ‘challenging to enforce’

Restrictions have been further tightened in Sydney’s LGAs of highest concern, where a 9pm curfew and one-hour exercise limit have been introduced from Monday.

NSW Police Metropolitan Field Operations commander Mal Lanyon told Jim Wilson the new restrictions have been implemented with the aim of further limiting movement and gathering.

The hour-long outdoor exercise limit is “obviously very challenging to enforce”, he admitted.

“We need to people to use common sense; this is not a time to be trying to get around the regulations.

“If [people] wish to get to a life where they’re back and out of lockdown, then they need to comply with it.”

