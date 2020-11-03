US election: Voters head to the polls to decide next President

The US election is underway with voters heading to the polls to name their next President.

Pollsters are predicting a victory for Democrat Joe Biden, but the result could be delayed after a record number of people voted early.

Australian-born U.S Political Commentator Sydney Watson told Ben Fordham shops have been boarded up out of fear.

“I am concerned about how violent it will get if Trump does win.

“Obviously, they had a meltdown in 2016 but I think it will be considerably worse this year.”

Image: Getty