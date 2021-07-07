2GB
‘Us and them’: Western Sydney mayor calls out health advice double standard

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Khal Asfour
Article image for ‘Us and them’: Western Sydney mayor calls out health advice double standard

A western Sydney mayor has rejected an “us and them” mentality after Sydney’s lockdown was extended.

Western Sydney has been identified as an area of great concern to health authorities, specifically the local government areas of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool.

The Premier will consider tougher restrictions for residents in those areas if the situation isn’t brought under control.

City of Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour told Ben Fordham there shouldn’t be an “us and them” mentality.

“I think there needs to be a very compelling reason to single out our city … for harsher treatment considering that didn’t happen to the eastern suburbs.”

Ben Fordham
HealthLocalNewsNSW
