Upper Hunter: Independent slams Nationals’ fight for re-election

6 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Tracy NormanUpper Hunter by-election
Article image for Upper Hunter: Independent slams Nationals’ fight for re-election

An independent candidate says the Nationals don’t deserve to win the Upper Hunter by-election.

Tracy Norman, former Dungog mayor and the daughter of the late Harvey Norman co-founder Ian, told Joe Hildebrand the candidate who wins will have the opportunity to be heard in Parliament.

“The other independent, Kirsty O’Connell, gets my second preference and the Labor party gets my third preferences.

“The Nationals just don’t deserve the seat … they’ve ignored it for years.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tracy’s pitch

Joe Hildebrand
NewsNSWPolitics
