‘Untruthful’ young people at heart of south-west Sydney COVID shift

The nucleus of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting from the eastern suburbs to south-west Sydney, health authorities are warning.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned the local government areas of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool could face further restrictions if transmission continues.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke told Jim Wilson police are “very concerned” about compliance issues in the south-west.

“Peculiarly Jim, on this occasion we’ve got problems with young people who aren’t necessarily being truthful in what they’re doing.

“That’s causing transmission here at a much greater rate than what occurred with the previous virus.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Google Maps