2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Unreliable job seekers and welfare..

Unreliable job seekers and welfare frauds the ‘real problem’ for hospitality sector

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Business FeaturedHospitalityJobSeekerLuke Manganwelfare
Article image for Unreliable job seekers and welfare frauds the ‘real problem’ for hospitality sector

Business owners in the hospitality industry are pleading with unemployed Australians to take up the oversupply of jobs in the sector.

The federal government’s so-called ‘DobSeeker’ hotline has received more than 300 complaints about job seekers falsifying application information or ditching interviews.

Sydney chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan is one of many with vacancies ready to be filled, including chefs, kitchen staff, bar hands and waiters.

He told Jim Wilson “there’s a pretty simple answer” as to why the hotline is receiving so many reports.

“They’re getting funds elsewhere, easier.

“They’re sitting at home and they’re being paid by government, and that’s a real problem.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873