Unreliable job seekers and welfare frauds the ‘real problem’ for hospitality sector

Business owners in the hospitality industry are pleading with unemployed Australians to take up the oversupply of jobs in the sector.

The federal government’s so-called ‘DobSeeker’ hotline has received more than 300 complaints about job seekers falsifying application information or ditching interviews.

Sydney chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan is one of many with vacancies ready to be filled, including chefs, kitchen staff, bar hands and waiters.

He told Jim Wilson “there’s a pretty simple answer” as to why the hotline is receiving so many reports.

“They’re getting funds elsewhere, easier.

“They’re sitting at home and they’re being paid by government, and that’s a real problem.”

