University of NSW under fire after deleting article critical of China

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Human Rights Watch

The University of NSW has been forced to apologise after deleting a tweet about human rights abuses in Hong Kong.

The Australian director of Human Rights Watch called for the United Nations to establish a special envoy to investigate the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong in the article.

UNSW removed the article from their website.

Student Cameron told Ben Fordham it’s a consistent issue.

“What happened was academic censorship.

“There needs to be a deep investigation into what’s going on behind the scenes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
