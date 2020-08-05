University of NSW under fire after deleting article critical of China
The University of NSW has been forced to apologise after deleting a tweet about human rights abuses in Hong Kong.
The Australian director of Human Rights Watch called for the United Nations to establish a special envoy to investigate the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong in the article.
UNSW removed the article from their website.
Student Cameron told Ben Fordham it’s a consistent issue.
“What happened was academic censorship.
“There needs to be a deep investigation into what’s going on behind the scenes.”
