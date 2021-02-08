2GB
Unique Brad Fittler interview a first for Ray Hadley

2 hours ago
Article image for Unique Brad Fittler interview a first for Ray Hadley

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has set off on the first ever 5000km Hogs tour of the regions to promote mental health and rugby league.

Freddy is joined on the first leg of his 10-day trip by Kangaroos legend Ian Schubert and Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland.

He joined Ray Hadley while on the road via his Bluetooth helmet, a first for The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

The Hogs will visit high school kids to discuss “mental fitness … a bit of resilience, and a bit of a chat about whatever the kids want to talk about”.

“Everywhere we go Ray, every single kid gets a footy, so I look forward to having a kick around!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Full list of Hogs destinations:

Monday 8 February
What: Hogs High School visit
Where: Gloucester High School, 129 Ravenshaw Street, Gloucester
When: 12.45pm-1.45pm

Tuesday 9 February
What: Hogs High School visit
Where: Warialda High School, 17 Apollo Avenue, Warialda
When: 2.30-3pm

What: Hogs football clinic
Where: Nicholson Oval, Nicholson Street, Warialda
When: 4pm

Wednesday 10 February
What: Hogs High School visit
Where: Tenterfield High School, 89 High Street, Tenterfield
When: 11.30am-12.15pm

What: Lennox Head beach clinic
Where: Lennox Head beach
When: 4pm

Monday 15 February
What: Hogs High School visit
Where: Mulwaree High School, 40 McDermott Drive, Goulburn
When: 1.15pm-1.45pm

What: Hogs football clinic
Where: Mackay Park, Princes Highway, Batemans Bay
When: 4.30pm

Tuesday 16 February
What: Bega High School visit
Where: Bega High School, Upper Street and Eden Street, Bega
When: 9.30am

What: Hogs football clinic
Where: Cooma Showground, Cromwell Street, Cooma
When: 4.30pm

Wednesday 17 February
What: Hogs High School visit
Where: Tumut High School, 2/20 Bogong Place, Tumut
When: 12pm

What: Hogs football clinic
Where: Sarvaas Park, 944 Curlew Crescent, North Albury
When: 4pm

Thursday 18 February
What: Hogs High School visit
Where: Temora High School, 159 Anzac Street, Temora
When: 10.30am

What: Hogs football clinic
Where: King George Oval, Charles Street, Blayney
When: 4.30pm

