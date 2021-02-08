Unique Brad Fittler interview a first for Ray Hadley

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has set off on the first ever 5000km Hogs tour of the regions to promote mental health and rugby league.

Freddy is joined on the first leg of his 10-day trip by Kangaroos legend Ian Schubert and Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland.

He joined Ray Hadley while on the road via his Bluetooth helmet, a first for The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

The Hogs will visit high school kids to discuss “mental fitness … a bit of resilience, and a bit of a chat about whatever the kids want to talk about”.

“Everywhere we go Ray, every single kid gets a footy, so I look forward to having a kick around!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Full list of Hogs destinations:

Monday 8 February

What: Hogs High School visit

Where: Gloucester High School, 129 Ravenshaw Street, Gloucester

When: 12.45pm-1.45pm

Tuesday 9 February

What: Hogs High School visit

Where: Warialda High School, 17 Apollo Avenue, Warialda

When: 2.30-3pm

What: Hogs football clinic

Where: Nicholson Oval, Nicholson Street, Warialda

When: 4pm

Wednesday 10 February

What: Hogs High School visit

Where: Tenterfield High School, 89 High Street, Tenterfield

When: 11.30am-12.15pm

What: Lennox Head beach clinic

Where: Lennox Head beach

When: 4pm



Monday 15 February

What: Hogs High School visit

Where: Mulwaree High School, 40 McDermott Drive, Goulburn

When: 1.15pm-1.45pm

What: Hogs football clinic

Where: Mackay Park, Princes Highway, Batemans Bay

When: 4.30pm

Tuesday 16 February

What: Bega High School visit

Where: Bega High School, Upper Street and Eden Street, Bega

When: 9.30am

What: Hogs football clinic

Where: Cooma Showground, Cromwell Street, Cooma

When: 4.30pm

Wednesday 17 February

What: Hogs High School visit

Where: Tumut High School, 2/20 Bogong Place, Tumut

When: 12pm

What: Hogs football clinic

Where: Sarvaas Park, 944 Curlew Crescent, North Albury

When: 4pm

Thursday 18 February

What: Hogs High School visit

Where: Temora High School, 159 Anzac Street, Temora

When: 10.30am

What: Hogs football clinic

Where: King George Oval, Charles Street, Blayney

When: 4.30pm