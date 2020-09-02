2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Unions hit back at Premier’s manufacturing ‘white flag’

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Gladys BerejiklianmanufacturingTrainsUnions NSW

Unions NSW boss Mark Morey says NSW must invest to create a vibrant manufacturing industry, to become more “self-reliant”. 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has come under fire after saying last week, “Australia and New South Wales are not good at building trains, that’s why we have to purchase them.”

She was responding to criticism when asked why her government was sending contracts offshore.

“I was shocked at the comments last week,” Mr Morey told Ray Hadley.

“The whole idea that we can’t have a vibrant manufacturing sector in NSW, basically says we are putting up the white flag, and we are just going to be a service-based economy.

“I think people would be prepared to spend the same amount, get a few less carriages and have it built in Australia.

“We are going to be more self-reliant.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873