Union pushing for mandatory masks on public transport

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David BabineauRailTram and Bus Union

The union representing bus drivers is calling on masks to be made mandatory on Sydney’s public transport network.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is strongly recommending people wear masks but has stopped short of making them mandatory.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union Secretary David Babineau told Ben Fordham it can do no harm.

“There’s a lot of unknown and we need to be proactive about safety.

“These people catching buses, they’ve got no other choice to get around, let’s make it as safe as possible.”

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
