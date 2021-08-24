2GB
Union condemns truckies’ ‘radical’ threat to ‘take back Australia’

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Michael KaineTWU
Article image for Union condemns truckies’ ‘radical’ threat to ‘take back Australia’

The Transport Workers’ Union says truck drivers threatening to bring the country to a standstill are not supported by the union.

Police are concerned about a possible national strike next Tuesday over long delays crossing state borders and the push for mandatory vaccines.

2GB has been sent videos of truckies attempting to organise the industrial action, which they warn will leave supermarkets bare.

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine told Ben Fordham industries need to be consulted over “snap health decisions” but the planned strike is “not a TWU sanctioned approach”.

“There’s a right way and a radical way. I understand the anger that underpins this but I think we all need to take a step back and look at the underlying issues and seek rectification of those.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

