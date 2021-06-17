2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Underworld figure gunned down in..

Underworld figure gunned down in Sydney CBD

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bilal Hamze
Article image for Underworld figure gunned down in Sydney CBD

An underworld figure has been shot dead in Sydney’s CBD overnight.

Investigations suggest Bilal Hamze, the cousin of “Brothers for Life” founder Bassam Hamzy, was shot at Bridge Street about 10.25pm last night.

He was treated at the scene before he was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

Nine News Reporter Gabrielle Boyle told Ben Fordham the scene is “swarming with police”.

“It’s quite a large area they’ve got cordoned off.”

A burnt-out Audi has been found in Northmead after it was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Press PLAY below to hear more details 

Image: Nine

 

 

Ben Fordham
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873