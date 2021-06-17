Underworld figure gunned down in Sydney CBD

An underworld figure has been shot dead in Sydney’s CBD overnight.

Investigations suggest Bilal Hamze, the cousin of “Brothers for Life” founder Bassam Hamzy, was shot at Bridge Street about 10.25pm last night.

He was treated at the scene before he was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

Nine News Reporter Gabrielle Boyle told Ben Fordham the scene is “swarming with police”.

“It’s quite a large area they’ve got cordoned off.”

A burnt-out Audi has been found in Northmead after it was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Press PLAY below to hear more details

Image: Nine