‘Unacceptable’: Red Cross still withholding over $100 million in bushfire donations

Bega MP Andrew Constance says he’s been “set off like a cracker” after learning more than $100 million in donations to bushfire victims is yet to be distributed.

About $200 million has been raised by Red Cross to help bushfire-affected communities but the charity is yet to hand out $127 million worth of donations.

Red Cross came under fire earlier in the year after they were accused of withholding money for future disasters.

“It is unacceptable,” Mr Contance said. “They will be hearing this.”

“They’ve decided to hold back $59 million to help people rebuild. A lot of people won’t rebuild post-fire.

“Why is Red Cross sitting on $59 million that could automatically go in?

“I think the Red Cross ain’t actually audited like all the other charities.”

He suggests the extra money be given to RFS volunteers who lost their homes.

Image: Twitter