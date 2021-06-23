2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Umpire’s decision’ removes lethal tool from farmers battling mouse plague

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Adam MarshallAPVMAbromadiolonefarmersmouse plague
Article image for ‘Umpire’s decision’ removes lethal tool from farmers battling mouse plague

The poisons regulator has denied the NSW government’s hail Mary application to legalise the use of the ultra-deadly rodent poison bromadiolone. 

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall told Jim Wilson the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) decision is a “cruel blow” to farmers which he would override if he legally could.

“It’s bloody disappointing, because it was an extra tool in the kit bag … that a lot of farmers were looking forward to having access to.

“The APVMA are the law, they are the federal regulator, and we’ve got no choice unfortunately other than to accept the umpire’s decision.”

Some of the $150 million mouse plague support package will now be reappropriated to guarantee supply of farmers’ only legal poison option: double-dosed zinc phosphide.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Jim Wilson
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873