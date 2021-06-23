‘Umpire’s decision’ removes lethal tool from farmers battling mouse plague

The poisons regulator has denied the NSW government’s hail Mary application to legalise the use of the ultra-deadly rodent poison bromadiolone.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall told Jim Wilson the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) decision is a “cruel blow” to farmers which he would override if he legally could.

“It’s bloody disappointing, because it was an extra tool in the kit bag … that a lot of farmers were looking forward to having access to.

“The APVMA are the law, they are the federal regulator, and we’ve got no choice unfortunately other than to accept the umpire’s decision.”

Some of the $150 million mouse plague support package will now be reappropriated to guarantee supply of farmers’ only legal poison option: double-dosed zinc phosphide.

