TV star Ryan Phelan opens up after domestic violence charges dropped

5 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Ryan PhelanThe Daily Edition

TV personality Ryan Phelan has spoken up after all domestic violence charges against him were dropped.

The former host of Channel 7’s The Daily Edition told Ben Fordham he now wants to put it all behind him.

“You feel like your world has just imploded.

“All the moments since then … it’s been a daily battle with mental health and trying to find the strength to deal with these things.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

