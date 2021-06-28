‘Truly awful’ border seizures turn hunters into the hunted

200 exotic samples have been given to the Australian Museum for DNA testing in a bid to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Deborah Knight items such as orangutan skulls and monkey paws are often confiscated by border security on the way in, and live Australian reptiles are being smuggled out.

“It’s a pleasure to send a message to wildlife smugglers that I am going to protect our native animals.

“When you see what my department has seized … it’s truly awful.”

Researchers at the museum will be able to identify where the animals and parts have come from by comparing the DNA with international databases.

“You can find out more about who’s doing this, how we stop it, and act more proactively.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the program works

Image: Getty