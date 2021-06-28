2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Truly awful’ border seizures turn..

‘Truly awful’ border seizures turn hunters into the hunted

9 hours ago
Deborah Knight
border controlSussan Leywildlife
Article image for ‘Truly awful’ border seizures turn hunters into the hunted

200 exotic samples have been given to the Australian Museum for DNA testing in a bid to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Deborah Knight items such as orangutan skulls and monkey paws are often confiscated by border security on the way in, and live Australian reptiles are being smuggled out.

“It’s a pleasure to send a message to wildlife smugglers that I am going to protect our native animals.

“When you see what my department has seized … it’s truly awful.”

Researchers at the museum will be able to identify where the animals and parts have come from by comparing the DNA with international databases.

“You can find out more about who’s doing this, how we stop it, and act more proactively.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the program works

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873