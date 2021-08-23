2GB
  Truckies threaten to 'bring Australia..

Truckies threaten to ‘bring Australia to a standstill’

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Truckies threaten to ‘bring Australia to a standstill’

Thousands of truckies are preparing to strike, threatening to bring the country to a standstill.

7,000 drivers are expected to walk off the job site on Friday over an employment dispute with operator Toll.

However, Ben Fordham has also been told police are concerned about a possible national strike next Tuesday over long delays crossing state borders and the push for mandatory vaccines.

2GB has been sent videos of truckies attempting to organise the industrial action, which they warn will leave supermarkets bare.

Listener Paul, a truck driver from Victoria, told Ben Fordham “it stems from frustration”.

“At the end of the day there’s a lot of people who lost their job, we’ve worked through the whole COVID [crisis].”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
