Truckie facing hefty tolls appeals for concession ahead of M8 opening

Truck drivers are asking for a concession on tolls ahead of the opening of the NorthConnex.

The new M8 tunnel will cost cars $7 in tolls, while trucks will be charged $23.70.

Truckies who avoid the tunnel, and use Pennant Hills Road instead, face heavy fines.

Truckie Rob Woolley told Ben Fordham he would use the NorthConnex up to six times a night, paying about $150 a night.

He’s asking for a discount for truckies who use it during the night when there’s less traffic.

“The regime of regulation that is in place is problematic.

“Why be forced to use the tunnel at midnight when there’s no traffic or congestion on Pennant Hills Road?”

