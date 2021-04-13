2GB
‘Trouble is coming’: Sobering warning amid slow vaccine rollout

1 hour ago
chris smith
covid-19Robert Booy
With the government abandoning all vaccine targets, a medical expert is warning the rollout must pick up in order to avoid another COVID-19 outbreak.

Immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Chris Smith Australia has to focus on vaccinating the vulnerable population before winter.

“I think trouble is coming … with more crowding when it’s cold, more transmission of all sorts of respiratory viruses when it’s cold.

“We’ve just got to get on with it and get it done.”

chris smith
AustraliaHealthNews
