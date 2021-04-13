‘Trouble is coming’: Sobering warning amid slow vaccine rollout

With the government abandoning all vaccine targets, a medical expert is warning the rollout must pick up in order to avoid another COVID-19 outbreak.

Immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Chris Smith Australia has to focus on vaccinating the vulnerable population before winter.

“I think trouble is coming … with more crowding when it’s cold, more transmission of all sorts of respiratory viruses when it’s cold.

“We’ve just got to get on with it and get it done.”

