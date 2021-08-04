2GB
Triple gold medallist Kaylee McKeown’s ‘superpower’ behind her success

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Kaylee McKeown
Triple gold medallist Kaylee McKeown is counting down the days until she can celebrate her Olympic success with her family.

The Dolphins are in isolation in the Northern Territory after returning from Tokyo.

McKeown told Ben Fordham she believes her late father is watching over her.

“It’s almost like a little superpower to me and I use it as a driving force and a bit of a hunger behind my swimming.”

Image: Getty/Al Bello 

