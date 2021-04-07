Treasurer touts NSW’s ‘gold standard’ in vaccine supply assurances

The federal government has moved to reassure Australians of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout amid a halt on exports from the European Union.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Jim Wilson Australia’s sovereign vaccine production capability will be the envy of much of the world.

He claimed confidence in the Commonwealth’s cooperation with states and territories, particularly in light of NSW’s “gold standard” approach to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

“The issue has been one of supply.

“Once that production ramps up at the CSL factory, we’ll have more supply to roll out to people right across the country.”

