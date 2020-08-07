Treasurer confronts week of ‘uncertainty’ for business community
Victorian businesses are scrambling to secure a COVID-19 plan to continue operations ahead of their midnight deadline.
Melbourne’s Stage 4 restrictions, which effectively shut down the retail and manufacturing sectors, are expected to wipe up to $12 billion off the national economy.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Jim Wilson he’s spent the first week of Stage 4 confronting confusion over the restrictions head-on.
“Life as we know it has been suspended here in Victoria.
“There’s been a lot of uncertainty for businesses as to what the restrictions would mean for both their domestic supply chains … [and] the national supply chains.
“The Prime Minister and I have been working with the business community over the course of this week … to try to get the best outcome possible, but to say it’s a sub-optimal situation is an understatement, Jim.”
