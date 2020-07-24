Travel exemption imminent for Sonny Bill Williams’ return to NRL

The Sydney Roosters have freed up the estimated $150,000 in their salary cap needed to secure Sonny Bill Williams’ return to league.

Sydney Morning Herald senior sports reporter Michael Chammas told James Willis Mr Williams’ arrival back in Australia is imminent.

“Things have moved pretty well this afternoon, and from my understanding Sonny Bill Williams will be given that exemption to enter the country in the next 24 hours.

“That’s great news for the Roosters – not so good for everyone else, but that’s okay, it’s good for the competition!”

Image: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote