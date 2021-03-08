Trapped at home and scared: The confronting reality of life for Myanmar families

As the nightmare of a military coup continues for the people of Myanmar, Australia has taken action by suspending military aid.

Su Wei, an Australian from Myanmar, told Jim Wilson her family members are so fearful for their lives they can’t leave their homes.

She described how lethal and less-lethal weapons have been used against civilians in universities and hospitals.

Ms Wei said she worries so much about her family she struggles with her basic daily routines, “especially when I eat good food”.

“My parents and my family back home, they may not have a chance to eat what they want to eat now, because they couldn’t go out to … supermarkets.

“It’s not safe at all.

“We don’t know what’s really going on there … clearly, they are breaking the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.”

Image: Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images