Transport minister urges toll road operators to ‘play their part’

As the public transport network implements additional social distancing measures, commuters are being urged to take the car.

The Sydney transport network, which carries 2.2 million passengers per day during regular times, is already under strain: the current daily usage of 600,000 passengers is approaching safe capacity.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance has pleaded with commuters to avoid public transport by driving to work instead, wherever possible.

The additional costs of doing so, however, are putting pressure on toll road operators to offer a financial break for road users.

“I was irritated when Transurban lifted their tolls in the last quarter,” the Transport Minister admitted.

He told Deborah Knight the government is in “constant dialogue” with toll operators, and hopes they’ll “generate a degree of goodwill” by easing the financial burden on commuters.

“I think there is a need for everybody to play their part here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview