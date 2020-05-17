2GB
COVID-19: New rules and limits for public transport

7 hours ago
2GB News
Moore Park

The NSW government has outlined plans to enforce social distancing on public transport as Sydneysiders return to work.

Only 12 people will be allowed on a Sydney bus, 35 people in a train carriage and 45 on a ferry.

Distinctive green dots will be used on trains, buses and ferries to show passengers the safest places to sit and stand.

Moore Park will be opened up as a car park for CBD commuters from Monday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is encouraging people to consider being dropped off to work or school.

People are being asked to avoid travel before 10am and after 2pm.

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
NewsNSW
