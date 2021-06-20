2GB
Transport Minister refuses to back down on speed camera warning signs

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew Constance
NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance says they won’t be bringing back mobile speed camera warning signs despite new figures revealed today.

Tens of thousands of motorists are being caught a fraction over the speed limit each month since the state government stripped mobile speed cameras of signs.

The Daily Telegraph reports 27,760 drivers were caught travelling less than 10 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in March, up from 1637 at the same time last year.

The NSW Labor leader is calling on the warning signs to be reintroduced.

But Mr Constance told Ben Fordham that won’t happen.

“We’re saving lives.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
