Transport Minister avoids rezoning concerns in Orchard Hills hearing

31 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Transport Minister avoids rezoning concerns in Orchard Hills hearing

The valuation of government-acquired Orchard Hills land is once again in the spotlight as Transport Minister Andrew Constance fronts a parliamentary hearing.

Mr Constance refused to back down on the government’s application of the Just Terms Compensation Act, saying he’s “not going to be speculative in future zonings”.

Labor’s finance spokesman Daniel Moohkey, who grilled Mr Constance during the hearing, told Jim Wilson he was deeply disappointed by the Transport Minister’s responses.

“Instead of providing those families some comfort, the minister decided to politicise it and make it personal.

“I certainly was pleased and somewhat humbled to be able to ask these questions … on their behalf, because I can only imagine how traumatic it would be to get a knock on the door from a transport official saying ‘We’re coming to take your home’.”

Resident Christine Vella told Jim the families of Orchard Hills only want “a fair and just transaction”: enough compensation to relocate in their own area.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
