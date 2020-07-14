Traffic worsens as City of Sydney creates dedicated bike lane

The City of Sydney has dedicated an entire lane on Pitt Street to cyclists, worsening traffic in the area.

Listener Sebastian has sent Ben Fordham photos of the traffic in the middle of peak hour on Tuesday Morning.

The dedicated bike lane is a 770-metre pop-up cycleway due to open next week, the council said in a statement. (See full statement below)

Sebastian told Ben Fordham there was a lot of congestion.

“10 minutes to travel what would have been 300 metres. It normally takes less than a minute.”

