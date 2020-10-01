Traffic flow at Queensland-NSW border steady despite online glitches

A technical glitch on the Queensland Government website has forced some visitors from northern NSW to be manually processed at the border.

People from seven suburbs south of the border weren’t able to obtain passes after the website rejected their addresses, which were absorbed into the border bubble this morning.

Police are accepting IDs at the border until the glitch has been resolved.

Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told Deborah Knight delays at the border have peaked at half an hour, but traffic is now flowing smoothly.

“This is our 15th iteration of border changes since we commenced operations.

“The government departments responsible for the computer system have been working incredibly long hours, and incredibly hard.

“It’s a very complex situation.”

Image: Google Maps