Trade Minister lambastes China over ‘clear pattern’ of trade sanctions

China is planning to enforce massive tariffs on the Australian wine industry amid crumbling relations between the two countries.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced the anti-dumping duties will range from 107.1 per cent to 212.1 per cent, which could double or triple the cost of Australian wine.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Jim Wilson “this decision is completely unjustified”.

“By applying tariffs or taxes on Australian wine … it will render that market unviable for many producers.”

Mr Birmingham is concerned China’s latest trade sanctions, including hits to our barley, red meat and timber industries, “is now a pattern”.

“This is not just a one off.

“There is a clear pattern here, it’s of deep, deep concern and it certainly is creating the perception that these actions are being driven by matters outside of what should ordinarily be trade decisions.”

