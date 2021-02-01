Trade Minister denies China’s accusations he’s ‘playing the victim’

The federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan denies he’s playing the victim in tensions with China.

Chinese state media has accused Australian politicians of “playing the victim” while “whining” about unanswered calls.

Mr Tehan told Ben Fordham he sent a welcome letter to his Chinese counterpart when they both took over their respective roles late last year.

“There are lots of areas where we have mutual benefits in our relationship and so I wanted to work with him.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview



Image: Getty