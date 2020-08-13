2GB
Tourism Minister backs Sydney’s NYE fireworks despite pandemic threat

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Stuart Ayres

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres has thrown his support behind Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations going ahead.

Event organisers at the City of Sydney are working with the state government to determine if and how the fireworks celebrations would go ahead.

Mr Ayres told Ben Fordham it would look different this year.

“After such a putrid 2020 we should definitely be having a celebration to start in the new year.

“Perhaps they don’t do two sets of fireworks and nine and at midnight, they maybe even do a scaled-down version of the fireworks.”

Image: Getty

