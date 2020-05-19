2GB
Tourism industry losing billions while borders stay closed

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian Tourism Industry CouncilSimon Westaway

The tourism industry is anxious to reopen but states across Australia remain shut off.

The national cabinet outlined regional travel as part of their roadmap out of coronavirus.

But Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland remain closed at their borders, with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk admitting they may not reopen until September.

Australian Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Simon Westaway told Deborah Knight the sector needs to restart.

“We’ve got to give the industry an opportunity to get back on its feet.

“For each and every month we keep the border closed… it’s somewhere between $8-9 billion of value that’s lost a month.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
