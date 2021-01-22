‘Tough but fair’: NRL CEO thanks players after wage deal struck
Rugby league players have accepted a $19 million wage cut from the NRL in a new two-year collective bargaining agreement.
NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed to Mark Levy the deal will still allow clubs to have 30 elite players in their squad.
“It’s been a great team effort.
“I’m pleased with the fact that we were able to do it so professionally.”
Mr Abdo gave credit to the senior players who ensured “tough negotiations but a fair outcome”.
Image: Nine News