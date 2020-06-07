2GB
Tony Abbott insists Queen’s Birthday honour ‘a team award’

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Tony Abbott

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been awarded a Queen’s Birthday honour for his service to Australia.

Mr Abbott was awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia for his “eminent service to the people and parliament of Australia, particularly as prime minister, and through significant contributions to trade, border control and to the Indigenous community”.

He told Ben Fordham he has lots of people to thank.

“I feel very honoured but I also think this is really a team award.

“I’ve been very lucky, incredibly lucky. I’ve been helped, supported, nourished, uplifted, throughout my life by a lot of people.

“I just hope all of them feel that they are part of this because I certainly could not have achieved anything on my own.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: File image

