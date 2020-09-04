Tony Abbott accused of lobbying against Australian interests amid ‘unhinged attacks’

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has attracted criticism from Australian politicians after accepting a role in the British government.

Mr Abbott is tipped to join the British Board of Trade in an advisory capacity, tasked with helping strike deals for Britain around the world.

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight the appointment is “more than strange”.

He said the role “axiomatically puts him in a position where he’s lobbying for the interest of the United Kingdom, at the expense of Australian interests.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor rejected Mr Fitzgibbon’s claim, and called it “completely wrong”.

“Trade is good for both countries, that’s why we do it.

“He deserves great respect, not this unhinged sort of attack.”

