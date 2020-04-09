Toast to essential workers goes trans-Tasman

The coronavirus crisis continues to impact countries all around the world, including our little brother across the ditch, New Zealand.

This week Ben Fordham spoke with fellow broadcaster Ryan Bridge at Magic Talk in New Zealand to discuss how their country is handling the outbreak and how the people are coping.

Ryan gives Ben the hot-tip on how he thinks New Zealanders are keeping themselves entertained in the lockdown.

“We’ve just been drinking… a lot more than usual.”

Ryan has asked Ben and his listeners to get behind a campaign building popularity in New Zealand.

“Every Friday at 5.10pm… we’re doing a thing called ‘Raise a Glass’, where you raise a glass to all of the essential workers. The nurses, the doctors,… the truck drivers, the supermarket workers, all of those guys.

“We’ve got the former prime minister of New Zealand on board, John Key, we’ve got the current prime minister Jacinda Ardern on board, we’ve got all and sundry.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Instagram/Ryan Bridge