To shh or not to shh: The ‘funky’ features of the library of the future

Sydney’s Marrickville is at the forefront of library innovation, eschewing the hush in favour of pizza delivered straight to your desk.

Marrickville Library has been shortlisted among four others for the prestigious International Public Library of the Year Award.

Australian Library and Information Association CEO Sue McKerracher told Deborah Knight the “funky and gorgeous” library has a bit of everything.

“The last time Australia this award was back in 2014 with Craigieburn Library in Victoria.

“We’re punching well above our weight.”

Deborah prompted her listeners to name the books they’ve borrowed and forgotten to return.

We’d hate to see the library overdue fee for some of these stories!

Image: Inner West Council