2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

To shh or not to shh: The ‘funky’ features of the library of the future

39 mins ago
Deborah Knight
BooksInner WestlibraryMarrickvilleSue McKerracher
Article image for To shh or not to shh: The ‘funky’ features of the library of the future

Sydney’s Marrickville is at the forefront of library innovation, eschewing the hush in favour of pizza delivered straight to your desk.

Marrickville Library has been shortlisted among four others for the prestigious International Public Library of the Year Award.

Australian Library and Information Association CEO Sue McKerracher told Deborah Knight the “funky and gorgeous” library has a bit of everything.

“The last time Australia this award was back in 2014 with Craigieburn Library in Victoria.

“We’re punching well above our weight.”

Press PLAY below to hear what’s so special about Marrickville Library

Deborah prompted her listeners to name the books they’ve borrowed and forgotten to return.

We’d hate to see the library overdue fee for some of these stories!

Press PLAY below to hear the list

Image: Inner West Council

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873