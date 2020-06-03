2GB
Tips to stay connected during the pandemic

37 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Libby Trickett

R U OK? is looking to help Aussies stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have developed these three key steps to help.

  • Create a list: Think about who in your world, personal or professional, near or far who might be struggling.
  • Dedicate the time: Make ‘time to ask’ as part of your daily routine.
  • Choose your channel: Communicate in ways that works for you both: make a phone call, send an SMS, video call, email or, meet in person.

Olympian and RUOK? Ambassador Libby Trickett told Deborah Knight it’s important to reach out to each other.

“Just see how they’re going. It doesn’t have to be anything major.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
CharityHealthNews
