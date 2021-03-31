2GB
‘Times have changed’: Brad Fittler’s renewed call for State of Origin eligibility revamp

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for ‘Times have changed’: Brad Fittler’s renewed call for State of Origin eligibility revamp

The rugby league community is again debating State of Origin’s eligibility, with Kiwis players Jason Taumalolo making another push to play for the Maroons.

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler told Mark Levy the criteria excluding would-be Origin players from also joining the England or New Zealand teams should go.

He argued there’s no reason not to give players the option of playing both, with Origin standing alone in its quality.

“Players were having to choose between where they were born, and where they grew up, and who they supported growing up.

“The times have changed … at the moment, you look at the NRL teams … over 50 per cent of them are Polynesian.

“International football can only improve if you allow this to happen.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

 

