‘Time for our farmers to get a drink’: Deputy Premier sets sights on water allocation

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is determined to secure a water allocation for farmers to ensure food supply during the pandemic.

Mr Barilaro and NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey have requested an emergency meeting with federal Water Minister Keith Pitt, in the hopes the Commonwealth will agree to underwrite agricultural water costs.

He says about eight-thousand gigalitres have gone to the environment while farmers have been unable to to get a crop in.

Mr Barilaro has told Alan Jones it’s time for farmers to get water to grow food, including rice.

“It’s time for our farmers to get a drink here.

“We’re going to find every drop, every bucket, turn every rock … but that will only be a small amount of water because most of this water is being held by the Commonwealth government and we need to release it.

“We will push for even a Royal Commission into the Murray Darling Basin Authority in the future if this doesn’t change.”

