Tim Tzuyu confident he’s got Queenslanders on his side

Townsville is less than a week out from bearing witness to one of the nation’s most highly-anticipated fights, as Tim Tzuyu prepare to enter the ring with Jeff Horn.

Tim Tzuyu told Mark Levy he’s “all business” in the lead-up to the match, and is confident he stands a chance of winning.

“I’ve been prepping hard for this moment.”

Mark suggested he don a blue jersey to really rev up his opponent and “the troops in Townsville”, but Tim played down the interstate rivalry.

“You know what? Not many people in Queensland like him, so I think I’ve got the Queensland fans as well here.

“Let’s just keep them nice and mutual.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/Tim Tzuyu, Instagram/Jeff Horn