Tigers legend urges Benji Marshall to avoid ‘ruining his legacy’

The Wests Tigers are reportedly set to let go of “the heart and soul of the club”, Benji Marshall, at the end of the season.

Former Tigers star and close friend of Mr Marshall Robbie Farah told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the captain needs to do his own soul-searching to figure out if he’s capable of another year.

“It’s a tough one, because I don’t want Benji to ruin his legacy, or go down the path of losing form or getting dropped.

“He’s been such a great player for such a long time that I think it would be a shame if he … finish[ed] off that way.”

Billy Slater told Mark he was perplexed by the club’s decision to cut Mr Marshall loose.

“He’s their most creative player.

“I can’t help but think the Tigers’ salary cap mess is going to deny their greatest ever player … an opportunity to finish at the club he wants to finish at.

“I don’t get this.”

