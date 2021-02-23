2GB
Tiger Woods in hospital after horror crash

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Tiger Woods in hospital after horror crash

Tiger Woods has been pulled from a wrecked car after a serious smash in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golfing legend was extracted from the wreckage after a single-car rollover on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

In a statement posted on Twitter, LA County Sheriffs said the vehicle sustained “major damage”.

Woods has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries and the circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

Golf News Net founder Ryan Ballengee told Ben Fordham his golf comeback is in doubt.

“This seems to confirm that it’s almost impossible for him to be able to compete (in The Masters).”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: The Today Show

Ben Fordham
