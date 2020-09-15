Three-strike rule for police attackers to go before parliament

A former detective is introducing a bill to parliament, proposing a three-strike rule for people who attack police officers.

One Nation member Rod Roberts has proposed a bill which outlines a three-strike system for mandatory minimum sentencing for those who attack police officers.

A second strike would see an offender under home detention and the third strike could carry a mandatory prison sentence.

Currently, New South Wales is averaging 50 attacks on officers every week.

One Nation NSW MP Rod Roberts told Ben Fordham the grading system based on the seriousness of the offence is fair.

“The courts are showing a reluctance to impose adequate sentences and we need to step in and do something about it.

“The discretion is still there for the court to sentence them to whatever they think is appropriate.”

