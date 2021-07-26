2GB
Thousands of pharmacies to boost Australia’s vaccine rollout

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australia’s national vaccine rollout is being bolstered from today with thousands of local pharmacies set to begin administering jabs.

National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia associate professor Trent Twomey told Deborah Knight that pharmacy immunisations could rapidly increase the country’s vaccination rates.

“[Countries] that utilise pharmacies right from the get-go have already achieved herd immunity rates … we can do that in Australia,” he said.

“There’s no shortage of vaccines, what there’s a shortage of is access.

“No piece of the health infrastructure is more accessible than your local community pharmacy.”

In total, 6000 pharmacies Australia-wide were today invited by the federal government to join the rollout and can begin accepting bookings via call, email, online booking pages or walk-ins within weeks if they sign up immediately.

Image: Getty

