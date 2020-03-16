‘This virus can be beaten’: Medical expert calls for schools to close

A medical expert argues everything about past outbreaks indicates schools should be closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The government says schools are being kept open because having more children out in the community would put people at risk and help the disease spread.

But Professor Nick Talley tells Ben Fordham schools should be closed.

“It would seem to me, and also to a number of people, that we need to be ahead of the curve… and closing schools is one effective way to do it based on other outbreaks, such as the Spanish flu.

“This virus can be beaten, we really can beat it. But I would argue we need to do even more.

“The earlier we act the better the outcome for everybody.”

Image: Getty/Godong