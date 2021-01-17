2GB
‘This stinks!’: Ray Hadley blasts ‘sheer stupidity’ of Daniel Andrews

33 mins ago
Ray Hadley
AUSTRALIAN OPENdaniel andrews
Article image for ‘This stinks!’: Ray Hadley blasts ‘sheer stupidity’ of Daniel Andrews

Ray Hadley has slammed the Victorian Premier for allowing international tennis players to enter the state while the border remains closed to Sydney.

A fifth person has tested positive to COVID-19 after arriving on an Australian Open charter flight.

Ray says it’s unfair for tennis players to take precedence over the free movement of Australian citizens, including Victorians wanting to get back home from Sydney.

“The gold medal for sheer stupidity has to go to the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

“This stinks! It’s about the dollars, it’s about the money involved.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNews
