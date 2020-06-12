‘This saga has been going on for two years!’: Ray Hadley takes Dragons captain to task

Ray Hadley has hit back at St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes’s criticism over media claims Jack de Belin is tearing the club apart.

McInnes says whoever came out with the suggestion that players are divided over Jack de Belin’s presence at training, is insulting.

“Well it’s me Cameron, it’s me,” said Ray.

“I’ve been covering the game for a long long time and I’ve got a lot of contacts in the game.

“There are people within the playing group who support Jack de Bellin… and there are others who do not.”

Ray went on to point out this distraction with Jack de Belin has been going on for two years and is causing a rift in the club.

“I’d remind you Cameron, and you don’t need reminding because it’s rather unpleasant, the Dragons came second last, last year.

“After Monday’s loss, the Dragons have lost 18 of their past 22 matches, why? Because this saga has been going on for two years!

“If you think replacing the coach… is going to make any iota of difference, you’re sadly mistaken!”

